Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $12.02 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

SYK opened at $243.48 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

