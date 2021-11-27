Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

ADBE opened at $662.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.77. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

