Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,834 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

