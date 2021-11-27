LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of LCI Industries worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $122.99 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

