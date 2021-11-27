LCX (LCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.43 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One LCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $170.88 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,597,149 coins. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

