LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €144.15 ($163.80).

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG opened at €124.35 ($141.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €128.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.10. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.