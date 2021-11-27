Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.71

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $19.80. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 9,814 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

