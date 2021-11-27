Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LGCP remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. Legion Capital has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.78.
About Legion Capital
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.