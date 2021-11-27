Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGCP remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. Legion Capital has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.78.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

