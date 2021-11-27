Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 678,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 27,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,800. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

