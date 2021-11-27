Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.71.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:LII opened at $317.46 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

