Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($10.74).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.77) price objective on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €10.54 ($11.98) on Friday. Leoni has a 12-month low of €6.08 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of €18.50 ($21.02). The company has a market cap of $344.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.05.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.