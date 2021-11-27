Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.55

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.55 and traded as high as C$24.23. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 20,869 shares.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02.
In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.
About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.
