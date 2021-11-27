Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.55

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.55 and traded as high as C$24.23. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 20,869 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$683.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.