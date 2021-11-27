Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Update

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS LCRTF remained flat at $$0.76 during trading on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

