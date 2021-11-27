Levolution Price Hits $0.0746 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Levolution has a market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $52,619.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Levolution has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,146,283 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

