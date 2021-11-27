LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 267,188 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 159,976 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

LX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,577. The stock has a market cap of $810.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

