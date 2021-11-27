Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,612,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.