Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Lightbridge worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Lightbridge Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightbridge Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.