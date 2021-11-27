Lightning One Day Trading Volume Hits $280,060.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $38.64 million and approximately $280,060.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00231430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

