LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0348 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $37.10 million and approximately $41,500.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00231430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,067,772,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,353,699 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

