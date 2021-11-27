Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post sales of $817.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $812.90 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $693.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,113 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,552. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

