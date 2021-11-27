Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.81 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Lincoln National stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

