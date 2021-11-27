LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $7.63 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and $620.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027572 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

