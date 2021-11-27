Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,003.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $1,003.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,760.91 or 0.99633930 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 745,416,950 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

