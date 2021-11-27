Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0381 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $104,963.71 and approximately $54.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,668.92 or 0.98468183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.30 or 0.00633535 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

