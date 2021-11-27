LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.56 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

