Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $66,240.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,812,821 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.