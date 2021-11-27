Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,684.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.55 or 0.07520441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00358140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.65 or 0.01028886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00085994 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00421379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00462275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

