Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Shares Down 0.7%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.13. 1,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.