Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.90 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.