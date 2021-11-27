Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.79 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $126.67 million and $25.79 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

