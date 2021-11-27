Loopring (LRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $680.50 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005306 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and approximately $680.50 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,273,642 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

