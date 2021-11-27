Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LPX traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.10. 822,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,823. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

