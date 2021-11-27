Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

