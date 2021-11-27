Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 14,200 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT opened at $25.50 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.