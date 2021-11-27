Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,511 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after acquiring an additional 150,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

CHH stock opened at $144.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.