Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 16,500 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

