Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.