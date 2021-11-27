LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $159.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

