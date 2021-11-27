LuaSwap (LUA) Price Down 8.1% This Week

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $400,684.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00232000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 221,864,788 coins and its circulating supply is 126,636,675 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

