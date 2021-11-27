Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $456.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,482,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

