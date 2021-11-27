Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.82 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

