Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNDNF. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNDNF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

