Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 target price (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.37 on Friday, hitting C$10.03. 1,790,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.02. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

