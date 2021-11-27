Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,997. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

