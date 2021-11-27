M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.73% of M/I Homes worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 920.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 83,407 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

