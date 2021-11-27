Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.50. 31,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
