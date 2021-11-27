MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.71.
MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.85 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.40.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
