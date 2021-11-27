MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.71.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.85 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

