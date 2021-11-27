MahaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $11.37 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006929 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $514,543.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00104512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.96 or 0.07490013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.62 or 1.00227942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,817 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

