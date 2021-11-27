Maj Invest Holding A S Has $324.06 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,459,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417,313 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 5.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 1.12% of Lennar worth $324,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

