Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 878,610 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 878,610 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 5.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.22% of American Express worth $295,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in American Express by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

